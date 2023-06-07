Jones went 0-for-4 with one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Giants.

Jones got aboard on a fielder's choice and stole second in the fourth inning. The 25-year-old was held hitless for just the third time in his 10 games this season, and he struck out twice for the fourth game in a row, but he's still making a positive impact. He's batting .294 with a home run, seven RBI, two runs scored and three doubles through 35 plate appearances Jones continues to fill in at first base while C.J. Cron (back) remains sidelined. Cron won't be back for multiple weeks, so Jones has a chance to run with a starting role between first and the corner outfield positions.