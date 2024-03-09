Jones is starting in left field for the Rockies' spring training game against the Cubs, Patrick Lyons of Just Baseball reports.
Jones missed Colorado's last two exhibition games after being removed from Wednesday's contest due to lower-back tightness, but the issue seems to have subsided ahead of Saturday's game. Jones is 5-for-19 so far this spring with an RBI and four runs scored alongside six strikeouts.
More News
-
Rockies' Nolan Jones: Held out again Friday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Jones: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Nolan Jones: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Jones: Exits with lower-back tightness•
-
Rockies' Nolan Jones: Will occupy key spot in lineup•
-
Rockies' Nolan Jones: Drives in three in win•