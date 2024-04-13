Jones went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Friday's 12-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Jones extended Colorado's lead to 4-2 with an RBI double in the third inning before launching a 414-foot home run off Paolo Espino in the fifth, his first of the year. The 25-year-old Jones had gotten off to a slow start this season -- he came into the day batting just .157 with a .481 OPS tin 13 games after a breakout 2023 campaign, where he slashed .297/.389/.542 with 20 homers, 62 RBI and 20 stolen bases across 367 plate appearances.