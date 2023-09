Jones went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 11-9 loss to the Padres.

This was Jones' second three-hit effort in a row. The outfielder has looked good in September, going 20-for-66 (.303) with four homers and 15 RBI over 17 contests. The 25-year-old is slashing .281/.366/.520 with 17 long balls, 54 RBI, 54 runs scored and 13 stolen bases through 94 games this season. Jones should continue to see most of the playing time in left field to close out the campaign.