Jones went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a steal in Thursday's 6-4 loss against San Francisco.

Jones now has four multi-hit games in his last six contests, going 10-for-23 (.435) in that span. He's also logged a steal in three straight games. Since he was recalled from Triple-A on May 26, the 25-year-old Jones has slashed .366/.395/.610 with two home runs, 10 RBI and three runs scored across 43 plate appearances. With C.J. Cron (back) seemingly a ways away from returning, Jones should continue to see regular playing time at first base in Colorado.