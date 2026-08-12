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Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Bounces back Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sugano (12-5) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out five without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Sugano has three quality starts and four wins over five outings since he returned from a bout of back spasms. In that span, he's given up just 11 runs over 29.1 innings, though he's been tagged for eight home runs, including a pair of solo shots in Tuesday's outing. With 24 homers allowed this season, the long ball has been the main cause of the few struggles Sugano has had. He's at a 4.43 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 66:26 K:BB through 113.2 innings over 21 starts. His next start is projected to be in a matchup to avoid, as he's lined up to get the ball at home against the Dodgers early next week.

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