Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Collects fifth win

Sugano (5-4) allowed two runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out five over five innings to earn the win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Sugano kept the ball in the yard for the third time in four starts, a span in which he's given up a modest nine runs over 21.1 innings. The right-hander has displayed decent command with a 12:6 K:BB in that span as well, though his limited strikeout potential at tough home park continue to depress his fantasy value. For the season, he's at a 3.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB through 63.1 innings over 12 starts, which has made him arguably the most reliable Colorado pitcher. Sugano's next start is projected to be a tougher one at home versus the Cubs.