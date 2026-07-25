Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Collects win No. 10

Sugano (10-4) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in a 5-2 victory over the Brewers. He struck out five.

Both runs off Sugano scored on solo shots by Christian Yelich in the first inning and Brice Turang in the sixth, but he otherwise shut the door on the home squad over 93 pitches (55 strikes). The 36-year-old right-hander has won six straight decisions since the beginning of June despite a 5.73 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB in 37.2 innings over that stretch, and given his affordable one-year contract, he's a prime candidate to get moved by the trade deadline. If Sugano is still a Rockie at that point, he lines up to make his next start at home next weekend against the Royals.