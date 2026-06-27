Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Escapes with no-decision

Sugano did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings against the Twins. He struck out two.

The Japanese right-hander quickly put Colorado in a hole by serving up two-run homers in the first and second innings before surrendering three more tallies in the fifth. The Rockies stormed back to temporarily take the lead in the ninth inning and get Sugano off the hook for the loss before Minnesota walked it off in the 10th. The no-decision ends a run of four straight wins for Sugano, though he had an inflated 5.14 ERA during that stretch since he allowed six earned runs versus the A's on June 29. A matchup with the Marlins is likely on deck for him next week.