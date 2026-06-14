Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Gets win in slugfest

Sugano (7-4) allowed eight runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings to pick up the win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Sugano didn't pitch well, but he left the game with the Rockies leading 14-8. He was tagged for just one home run, but this was still his worst start of the season despite the silver lining of a victory. He's at a 4.79 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 41:22 K:BB through 73.1 innings over 14 starts. Sugano's 4.65 ERA at home is actually a little better than the 4.89 mark he has on the road after this outing in Las Vegas. He's still risky regardless of venue, and his next start is projected to be at home versus the Pirates.