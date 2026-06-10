Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Improves to 6-4

Sugano (6-4) earned the win over the Cubs on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five-plus innings.

Sugano cruised through five frames, allowing just one run. He remained in the game to begin the sixth and gave up a homer to Michael Busch followed by an Alex Bregman single before getting pulled. Though Bregman eventually came around to score, Sugano got enough support to notch the victory. The right-hander has now yielded three or fewer runs in five straight starts, compiling a decent 4.10 ERA across 26.1 frames during that span. He's been a steady but unspectacular part of the Rockies' rotation, posting a 4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB through 68.1 innings spanning 13 starts. Sugano's home park and low strikeout numbers greatly dampen his appeal in fantasy.