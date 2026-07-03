Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Ready to start Saturday

Sugano (finger) is listed as the Rockies' starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Giants at Coors Field, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Sugano developed a finger injury during his most recent start this past Friday in Minnesota, resulting in the Rockies pushing him back in their pitching schedule this week. The right-hander apparently experienced no complications with the injury following a bullpen session earlier this week, so he's not expected to be operating with any restrictions Saturday. Sugano is tied for the team lead with eight wins on the season, but his poor ratios (4.80 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 7.0 K-BB%) have made it difficult to depend on him as anything more than a streaming option in deeper leagues.