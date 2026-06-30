Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Start pushed to next weekend

Sugano isn't expected to make his next start until the Rockies' weekend series versus the Giants at Coors Field while he tends to a finger injury, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

After claiming victories in four straight starts, Sugano's winning streak came to a halt last Friday, when he was charged with a season-high seven earned runs over five innings in a no-decision against the Twins. Sugano may have been battling the finger injury at some point during that start, prompting the Rockies to give him at least an extra day or two of rest before he slots back into the rotation. The right-hander owns a 4.80 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 48:23 K:BB over 84.1 innings with Colorado on the season.