Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Tosses quality start in eighth win

Sugano (8-4) completed six innings in a win against Pittsburgh on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five batters.

Sugano's outing got off to an ominous beginning when Spencer Horwitz tagged him for a leadoff homer in the first inning. However, that ended up being the only run the Japanese hurler allowed, and he finished his start by retiring the final 12 batters he faced. Sugano ultimately outdueled Paul Skenes to notch his fourth consecutive victory, though this was the first time during that streak that he notched a quality start. Sugano is now an impressive 8-4 for the last-place Rockies, but that hasn't made him an appealing fantasy asset. The right-hander's 4.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB through 79.1 innings have kept him on the waiver wire in most standard formats.