Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Absence continuing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernabel (knee/quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.
The rookie corner infielder will sit for a third straight game as he continues to manage a bruised left knee and quad. Kyle Farmer is starting at first base Tuesday in place of Bernabel.
