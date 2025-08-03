Bernabel went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.

Bernabel's second double of the contest in the sixth frame was enough to chase Paul Skenes out of the game, and the former was brought home two batters later on a Brenton Doyle single. Bernabel is off to a fantastic start to his major-league career, going 14-for-28 (.500) with four doubles, one triple, five runs, three home runs and seven RBI in seven games.