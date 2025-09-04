Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Checking back into lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernabel (knee/quadriceps) will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Bernabel will return to the lineup for the first time since Saturday, after a left knee and quad bruise confined him to the bench for the previous three contests. The Rockies turned to Kyle Farmer (two starts) and Orlando Arcia (one start) at first base while Bernabel was out.
