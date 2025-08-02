Bernabel went 4-for-6 with a triple, two runs scored, a three-run home run and four RBI during Fridays 17-16 win over the Pirates.

Bernabel has been up in the majors for just six MLB games, and he's certainly impressed in that small sample size. The 23-year-old has at least one hit in all six outings and multiple hits in three of them, but he had undoubtedly his best performance Friday after having four hits, four RBI and his first career triple. The young infielder is slashing .476/.500/1.000 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI as part of his blazing start.