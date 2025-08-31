Bernabel was removed from Saturday's game against the Cubs due to a left knee and quad bruise, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Bernabel's injury appears to have occurred when he fouled a ball off his knee in the second inning. He subsequently singled and came around to score but was replaced at first base by Orlando Arcia in the fourth frame. The fact that Bernabel was initially able to remain in the game is a good sign that he's not dealing with a serious injury, but he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.