Bernabel is hitting .359/.370/.551 with three homers and two steals through 19 games for High-A Spokane.

So far, he's been even better in High-A than Single-A, but that comes with the caveat of a .397 BABIP at the new level. Bernabel has made contact at an excellent rate at both levels while flashing solid pop and stolen-base ability, making him a solid dynasty add in deeper formats.