Bernabel was promoted to High-A Spokane on Sunday and has gone 2-for-8 with two doubles and an RBI in his first two games there.

This comes on the heels of a terrific .317/.390/.504 batting line with 10 homers, 21 steals and a 29:39 BB:K across 67 games in Single-A. Bernabel was a standout in rookie ball last year, and the 20-year-old has built on that in a big way this season. There's no guarantee that his stolen-base ability will hold up as he progresses, as scouts have generally considered Bernabel just an average runner, but there's enough pop in his bat to make him an intriguing prospect nonetheless, particularly with the potential of the Coors Field effect.