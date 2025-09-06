Bernabel went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 3-0 win over the Padres.

This was Bernabel's first steal in the majors, coming on his second attempt. The corner infielder had 22 steals in the lower levels of the minors in 2022 and notched 12 steals over 120 games at Double-A in 2024, but there's not a ton of speed in his profile. He's also struggled at the plate lately, going just 1-for-32 with two walks and 11 strikeouts over his last 10 games for the first extended slump of his young career. Overall, he's posted a .238/.273/.410 slash line with four home runs, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored, seven doubles and one triple over 128 plate appearances.