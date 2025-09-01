Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Remains out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernabel (knee/quadriceps) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
Bernabel will miss a second straight start after having to exit Saturday's contest versus the Cubs with a bruised left knee and quad. He is considered day-to-day. Orlando Arcia will cover first base and bat ninth for the Rockies in Bernabel's stead.
More News
-
Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Remaining on bench Sunday•
-
Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Exits early with knee, quad bruise•
-
Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Returns to starting nine•
-
Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Remains out of lineup•
-
Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Scratched from lineup•
-
Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Strong weekend series•