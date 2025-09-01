default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bernabel (knee/quadriceps) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Bernabel will miss a second straight start after having to exit Saturday's contest versus the Cubs with a bruised left knee and quad. He is considered day-to-day. Orlando Arcia will cover first base and bat ninth for the Rockies in Bernabel's stead.

More News