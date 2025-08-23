default-cbs-image
Bernabel will bat second and play first base Saturday against the Pirates.

Bernabel was struck in the face by a baseball during pregame infield drills Thursday. He was scratched from Thursday's lineup and kept on the bench Friday. However, Bernabel has been given the green light to start Saturday's contest. He has eight hits in his last 22 at-bats (.364) with a 3:1 BB:K.

