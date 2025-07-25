The Rockies are expected to call up Bernabel from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The move won't be made until Saturday, but it comes after the Rockies traded Ryan McMahon to the Yankees in exchange for prospects Josh Grosz and Griffin Herring. After spending the last two seasons with Double-A Hartford, Bernabel has spent the entire 2025 season in Triple-A, where he is slashing .301/.356/.450 with five steals, 18 doubles, eight home runs and 45 RBI in 315 plate appearances. With the Rockies sporting the worst record in the majors, the 23-year-old Bernabel could have an opportunity to serve as the everyday third baseman for the rest of the season.