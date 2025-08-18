Bernabel went 2-for-4 with two runs scored Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

After a scorching start to his big-league career, Bernabel had slowed down considerably through mid-August. However, he enjoyed a strong series against the Diamondbacks at Coors Field, going 4-for-11 with a home run and four runs scored across four games. Though there will be some inconsistency, Bernabel has remained a near-everyday player and has hit primarily fifth in the lineup of late.