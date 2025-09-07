Bernabel went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 10-8 loss to the Padres.

Bernabel had gone just 1-for-32 over his previous 10 games before breaking out of the slump with a big performance Saturday. The young infielder still needs to work on his consistency at the plate, but he's getting plenty of opportunities to do so as the main first baseman for the Rockies down the stretch. Overall, he's posted a .254/.288/.429 slash line with four home runs, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored, eight doubles and one steal over 35 games.