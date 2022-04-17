Daza will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Daza will crack the lineup for just the third time all season while the Rockies give Charlie Blackmon the day off. With Randal Grichuk (back) and Kris Bryant (quadriceps) both rejoining the starting nine Sunday after recently dealing with minor injuries, a potential window for Daza to pick up playing time out of the outfield has closed.
