Daza is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Daza will take a seat for the second time in four days, but he's now started in center field in eight of Colorado's last 10 games overall and appears to be locked in as the primary option at the position ahead of Harold Castro despite slashing a pedestrian .258/.266/.323 through the first three weeks of the season. However, with Randal Grichuk (sports hernia) opening a rehab assignment Tuesday and closing in on a return from the 15-day injured list, Daza's days as a regular starter could be numbered.