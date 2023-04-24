Daza was removed ahead of the fifth inning of Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Phillies after being hit on the left hand by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth, MLB.com reports.

Daza was credited with an RBI and was able to take first base after being struck by the pitch, but he remained on the bench when the Rockies came out for defense in the next half inning. Manager Bud Black said after the game that Daza's hand is feeling sore, but X-rays returned negative and the outfielder is being viewed as day-to-day. With Daza and Kris Bryant (lower body) both banged up, the Rockies are set to call up Brenton Doyle from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of Monday's game in Cleveland to add another healthy body to the outfield, though neither Daza nor Bryant is expected to land on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, per Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post.