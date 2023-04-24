Daza (hand) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians, Suzie Hunter of TheDNVR.com reports.

Daza isn't feeling 100 percent after he was removed from Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Phillies shortly after being hit by a pitch in the left hand, so he'll get Monday off while he waits for the pain to subside. Though he's considered day-to-day and is expected to avoid a stint on the injured list, Daza's days as an everyday player in the outfield could soon be coming to an end, as Randal Grichuk (groin) is in the midst of a rehab assignment and could be activated from the 10-day IL in the coming days. Brenton Doyle, who was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque earlier in the day, will spell Daza in center field Monday.