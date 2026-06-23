Royals' Alex Lange: Slams door for sixth save

Lange secured the save Monday against the Rays, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

Since taking over as Kansas City's primary closer, Lange been very effective on the mound. The 30-year-old right-hander has successfully converted each of his last six save opportunities, giving up just two earned runs across 10 innings during the month of June so far. With Lucas Erceg being unreliable and Carlos Estevez (shoulder) still on the shelf, Lange is solidifying his hold as the club's favorite for saves.