Gallagher (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Gallagher has been out with a strained left hamstring since the start of May. The length of his absence means he may need more than just a game or two of rehab work before he's considered ready to return. He may not have a job to return to once healthy, as top catching prospect MJ Melendez joined the team in his absence and is hitting .260/.329/.494 through 23 games.
More News
-
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Out with Grade 2 hamstring strain•
-
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Tweaks hamstring Sunday•
-
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Suffers apparent hamstring injury•
-
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Picks up first start•
-
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Agrees to terms•
-
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Activated from injured list•