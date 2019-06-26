Gallagher will start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday against the Indians.

Gallagher remains the clear No. 2 backstop behind Martin Maldonado and will be picking up just his seventh start of June. Unsurprisingly, Gallagher's spotty playing time hasn't helped his cause at the plate, as he'll enter the series finale with a lowly .426 OPS across 84 plate appearances for the season.

