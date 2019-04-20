Royals' Cam Gallagher: Enters lineup
Gallagher will start at catcher and bat eighth Saturday against the Yankees.
Gallagher is picking up just his fifth start of the season, as manager Ned Yost has ridden top backstop Martin Maldonado heavily early on. Unless Maldonado falls victim to injury or is traded, Gallagher probably won't be in store for primary duties behind the plate at any point in 2019.
