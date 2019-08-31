Gallagher (oblique) is expected to be activated from the injured list Sunday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Gallagher has been sidelined since Aug. 7 due to an oblique injury, but he's set to rejoin the Royals once rosters expand Sunday. He'll be eased back into action, likely only catching in emergency situations until he's fully healed. Prior to landing on the IL, the backstop compiled a .238/.312/.365 slash line across 45 games.