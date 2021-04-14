Gallagher will start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday against the Angels.
Kansas City is wrapping up its series with the Angels with a day game after a night game, so Gallagher will check in behind the dish for the first time all season in place of No. 1 catcher Salvador Perez. The Royals will still keep Perez's bat in the lineup as a designated hitter Wednesday, and he'll likely continue to shoulder one of the heavier workloads in baseball among catchers. As a result, Gallagher likely won't have the opportunity to play more than once a week when Perez is healthy.