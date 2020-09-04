site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Not starting Friday
Gallagher is out of the lineup Friday against the White Sox, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Gallagher started the past two games but will receive the day off Friday. Meibrys Viloria will work behind the plate for the Royals in his place.
