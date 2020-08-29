site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Not starting Saturday
Gallagher isn't in Saturday's lineup against the White Sox.
Gallagher went hitless in three at-bats Friday, and he'll take a seat for Saturday's contest. Meibrys Viloria will start at catcher.
