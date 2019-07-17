Gallagher will sit Wednesday against the White Sox.

With Martin Maldonado traded to the Cubs, Gallagher is set to split time with Meibrys Viloria behind the plate. Gallagher would seem to behind ahead on the depth chart, as he was the one on the big-league roster since the start of the season, though the exact split remains to be seen. Neither catcher makes for a very appealing fantasy option.

More News
Our Latest Stories