Gallagher was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and was placed on the 10-day injured list after Sunday's loss to the Yankees, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Gallagher went 1-for-1 prior to tweaking his hamstring Sunday, and he'll now be sidelined for the foreseeable future. MJ Melendez was called up from Triple-A Omaha to serve as the backup catcher to Salvador Perez.