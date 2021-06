Gallagher was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder impingement. The move is retroactive to June 17.

Gallagher hasn't seen game action since Wednesday, so the transaction will be backdated by a few days. The 28-year-old is without a timetable for his return but will be eligible to be activated next Sunday. Sebastian Rivero was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move and will serve as the backup to Salvador Perez.