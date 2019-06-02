Royals' Cam Gallagher: Picks up start
Gallagher will start at catcher and bat seventh Sunday against the Rangers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
Gallagher will pick up his 16th start of the season with top backup Martin Maldonado dealing with forearm tightness, which forced his early departure in Saturday's 6-2 loss. Maldonado expects to be good to go following Monday's off day, so Gallagher likely won't be in store for a major boost in playing time in the near future. Gallagher is hitting just .161 over 61 plate appearances this season and probably won't provide much fantasy value even if he ascends into a full-time role at some point.
