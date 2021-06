Royals manager Mike Matheny said Sunday that Gallagher (shoulder) has resumed playing catch and is "moving in a good direction" in his recovery, MLB.com reports.

Since Gallagher has yet to resume full baseball activities, he's unlikely to return from the 10-day injured list this weekend, but he could still have a chance at being ready to play before the All-Star break. Gallagher posted a .471 OPS in 56 plate appearances before landing on the shelf June 20 with an inflamed right shoulder.