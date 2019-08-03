Gallagher went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 11-9 loss to the Twins.

The backstop went yard for the second straight game, although Gallagher only has three homers on the year. The 26-year-old has been productive to begin the second half, slashing .351/.442/.649 through his last 12 games, and while he won't maintain that pace he could have fantasy value even in shallower formats as he handles the bulk of the workload behind the plate for the Royals.