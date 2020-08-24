site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Remains on bench Monday
Gallagher isn't in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals.
Gallagher will take a seat for a second consecutive game, although he entered Sunday's contest as a defensive replacement. Meibrys Viloria will serve as the starting catcher again Monday.
