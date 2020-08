Gallagher is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Though he'll be getting a day off as Meibrys Viloria steps in behind the dish for the series finale, Gallagher has stepped in as the Royals' primary catcher since Salvador Perez (eye) was placed on the injured list. Gallagher started in three of the Royals' previous four contests, going 2-for-7 with two walks and a run.