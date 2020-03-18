Gallagher is poised to begin the season as Kansas City's No. 2 catcher after Meibrys Viloria was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on March 10, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Salvador Perez missed the entire 2019 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but the team signed Martin Maldonado -- who has since been traded to Houston -- and Gallagher received only 145 plate appearances in 45 games. Following the demotion of Viloria, Gallagher is the only backstop on the major-league roster besides Perez and figures to serve as the backup catcher. Gallagher had a .292/.320/.375 slash line with two doubles in nine contests prior to the suspension of spring training.