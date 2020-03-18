Royals' Cam Gallagher: Set for backup role
Gallagher is poised to begin the season as Kansas City's No. 2 catcher after Meibrys Viloria was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on March 10, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Salvador Perez missed the entire 2019 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but the team signed Martin Maldonado -- who has since been traded to Houston -- and Gallagher received only 145 plate appearances in 45 games. Following the demotion of Viloria, Gallagher is the only backstop on the major-league roster besides Perez and figures to serve as the backup catcher. Gallagher had a .292/.320/.375 slash line with two doubles in nine contests prior to the suspension of spring training.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 181-190
Potential power. Potential steals. No sure things, but lots of upside remains this deep.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 171-180
It's never too late to improve your team, and some of these 10 players will make a difference...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 161-170
Closer values have gone down in Fantasy this year, which makes this a perfect range to grab...