site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-cam-gallagher-sitting-tuesday-754205 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gallagher is not in Tuesday's lineup against Cleveland.
He is hitting .286/.348/.571 with one home run in 21 at-bats over his last 10 games. Meibrys Viloria will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read