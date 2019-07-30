Gallagher is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Meibrys Viloria will handle the catching duties after Gallagher was behind the dish for three of the past four games. Gallagher has gone 8-for-26 with five walks in nine contests since taking over as Kansas City's primary catcher after Martin Maldonado was dealt to the Cubs two weeks ago.

